Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 964,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

