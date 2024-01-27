Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXSM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.84. 470,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,072. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

