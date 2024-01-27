Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 788,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,396. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,155,747.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,255,270 shares in the company, valued at $345,749,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,155,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,255,270 shares in the company, valued at $345,749,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

