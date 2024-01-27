Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

VSTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Vestis Trading Down 0.7 %

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VSTS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 786,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69. Vestis has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

