TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.37.

Shares of TAL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,539. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

