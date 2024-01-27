Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Nomura
Nomura Stock Down 0.2 %
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 109.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.