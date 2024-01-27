Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. Trevena has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.28.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

