Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,517,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

