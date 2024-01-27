OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of OpGen stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 81,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
