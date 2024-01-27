Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGMO. Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,514. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

