FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Up 2.8 %

RAIL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

