Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at Raymond James

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $26.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

