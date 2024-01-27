HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 33,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 73.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,987,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

