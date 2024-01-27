HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

VEEV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.73. The company had a trading volume of 407,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,858. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.61.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

