HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 712,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,085. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCI shares. UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

