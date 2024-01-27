HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.17 and a 1-year high of $217.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

