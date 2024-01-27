HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after acquiring an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after buying an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

View Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,273,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,027. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.