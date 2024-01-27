United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 57,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,791. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 111,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

