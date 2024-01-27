Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 12,352,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

