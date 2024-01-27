Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:HSUN)

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSUN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.96. 4,825 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

