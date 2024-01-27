Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

COCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,344. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $793,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $793,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $299,792,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 87,222 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

