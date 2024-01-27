Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

