Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASR. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.16. 71,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $314.48.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $5.7115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

