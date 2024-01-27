Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,793,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.