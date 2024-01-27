Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $498.69.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 23.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.