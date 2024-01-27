Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a reduce rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.72. 5,350,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

