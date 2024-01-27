Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.18.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

