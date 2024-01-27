Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $540.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $560.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $498.69.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NOC traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,976. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 23.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.