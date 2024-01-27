The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 219.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

