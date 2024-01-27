Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VIGI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. 237,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,790. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

