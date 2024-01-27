Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wesfarmers Stock Down 0.4 %
Wesfarmers stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 17,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,442. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $19.89.
About Wesfarmers
