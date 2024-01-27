Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Down 0.4 %

Wesfarmers stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 17,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,442. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

