Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in January

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 154,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.04. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 10.37 and a 12-month high of 15.10.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.