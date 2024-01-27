Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in January

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 154,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.04. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 10.37 and a 12-month high of 15.10.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

