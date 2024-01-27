Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of VSOLF stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,189. Three Sixty Solar has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.22.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.