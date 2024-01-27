Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VSOLF stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,189. Three Sixty Solar has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.22.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

