Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Value Partners Group Price Performance

Shares of VPGLF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Value Partners Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Get Value Partners Group alerts:

Value Partners Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.