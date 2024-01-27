Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Value Partners Group Price Performance
Shares of VPGLF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Value Partners Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Value Partners Group Company Profile
