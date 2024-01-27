Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Expands By 52.1%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,633,400 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 2,389,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,190.6 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VNNVF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.25. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

