Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in January

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Velan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Velan stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. 3,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481. Velan has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

