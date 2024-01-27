Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Vivendi
Vivendi Stock Up 1.6 %
About Vivendi
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.