Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. 30,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,616. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

