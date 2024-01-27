FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.03

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.03 and last traded at $62.77, with a volume of 9132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

