Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.14

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 71752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLCO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

