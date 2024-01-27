Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 532 shares.The stock last traded at $66.97 and had previously closed at $60.39.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Formula Systems (1985)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

