Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 532 shares.The stock last traded at $66.97 and had previously closed at $60.39.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
Featured Stories
