iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 689,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 409,408 shares.The stock last traded at $72.38 and had previously closed at $71.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

