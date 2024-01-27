IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 313,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 234,255 shares.The stock last traded at $101.00 and had previously closed at $98.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares in the company, valued at $664,539,739.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $2,434,523. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.