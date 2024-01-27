International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.74. Approximately 1,197,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,658,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Get International Paper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,323.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $6,672,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.