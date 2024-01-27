Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58. 680,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,013,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Altice USA by 579.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

