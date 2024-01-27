Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Down 5%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.71 and last traded at $70.36. Approximately 24,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 80,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

