ATI (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $41.01. 431,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,018,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ATI by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

