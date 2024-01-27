Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.69

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.69 and last traded at $211.46, with a volume of 113658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

