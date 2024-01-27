Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 79,561 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GMS were worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,750. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

