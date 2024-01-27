CIBC Downgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Neutral

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $3.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.20. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,225,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

