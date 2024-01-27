Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $126.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $112.01. 5,176,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,952,480,000 after buying an additional 1,584,552 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,419,032,000 after buying an additional 820,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,156,561,000 after buying an additional 1,362,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,652 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

